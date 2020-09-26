Garney obit

Elza Becket Garney, age 79, of Bonifay, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born on October 19, 1940 in Camden, AL, to the late William Ray and Ardelia (Coleman) Garney.

He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine (Ward) Garney of Bonifay, FL, son, Mark Garney and wife Audrey of Chipley, FL, daughter, Teresa Dockery and husband Jeff of Bonifay, FL, three grandchildren, Jonathan Garney and wife Olivia, Lilly Meadows and husband Wayd, Kristen Edenfield and husband Jake and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with funeral to follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Bonifay City Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted but the family has requested that donations be made to the Masonic Lodge No. 267, 1465 County Road 177, Bonifay, FL 32425.