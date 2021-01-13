Garner obit

Carolyn Garner, 68, of Sneads, Florida died Sunday, January 8, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was a beloved Nana and had the biggest heart. Carolyn loved her kids more than anything and each and every one of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ruby Lewis Fennell; brother, Bill Fennel; and daughter, Lisa Parmer.

She is survived by son, Christopher Garner; daughter, Priscilla Bush; granddaughter, Jessica Perkins and fiancé Michael Peacock; grandsons, Braxton Garner, Dustin Lewis, Ethan Parmer; granddaughters, Amber Worley, Haylee Goodman; and great grandson, Preston Olvera.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.