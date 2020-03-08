Garden Club gets ready for spring

by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club members met Wednesday, March 4th on the back porch of Debbie & Jerry Mitchell’s home in Chipley.

Following the business portion of the meeting, members were updated on current projects. Youth Chair Linda Pigott reported the Youth Gardening for the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair went very well – over 400 students from Kate Smith Elementary School participated. Tea Chairman Glenda Wilson announced the décor for the annual Garden Walk & English Tea – Old Hats & Pocketbooks. Gweneth Collins reported the Redbud trees and native azaleas the club provided to Falling Waters State Park are in the ground and the “Florida’s Wonderful Wildflowers” sign is pending approval. President Debbie Mitchell provided information on FFGC’s Spring Convention to be held in Tampa, Florida in April. Several members expressed interest in attending.

The club will continue to work on these annual projects – the Downtown Pots, City of Chipley Yard of the Month, the Butterfly Garden @ Falling Waters. In addition, a field trip to Bellingrath Home & Gardens in Mobile will be planned for later in March to view the Spring bulbs. The trip will be a joint “adventure” with the Washington County Master Gardeners.

At every club meeting, Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presents a wildflower. This month she presented the Pink Wood Sorrel aka Oxalis dabilis, an invasive perennial with a lovely trumpet-shaped bloom that closes up on cloudy days. She stated, “It’s beautiful, but it’s invasive…DO NOT plant it in your garden…it will be everywhere.”

March’s program featured a video of the historic gardens at Middleton Place in Charleston, SC. Middleton Place is a National Historic Landmark and home of the oldest landscaped gardens in America.

Chipley Garden Club welcomes visitors and new members at any times during the year. If you would like information about any of our projects, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.