Galloway obit

Stann Christopher Galloway, age 54, passed from this life Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Panama City, FL on December 29, 1966 to Don L. and Patty (Simmons) Galloway. Stann loved working on his old Ford trucks, fishing, and being a Paw Paw to Tyler, Jonah, Nehemiah and Sawyer.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents; Felton (Pep) and Myrelle (Ninny) Simmons and Annie Lou Galloway (Granny).

Stann is survived by his mother, his wife; Kelly Galloway, his son; Stann Christopher Galloway Jr. (Christy), his daughter; Kayla Murray Galloway (Stephaine), his brother; Brent Galloway, and 4 grandchildren. He was also loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Funeral service for Stann will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church in Vernon, FL with Rev. Tim Bush, Rev. Chris Smith, Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Rev. Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in the Wausau Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:30 A.M., before the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL will be in charge of arrangements.