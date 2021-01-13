Gainey obit

Mrs. Wanda Sue Jones Gainey, age 51, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 11, 2021 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born April 1, 1969 in Bonifay, Florida.

Wanda was preceded in death by her father, Austin Asbury Jones and one sister, Valerie Maxine Shirley.

Wanda is survived by parents, Carol and Jimmy McKnight of Bonifay, FL; her husband, Bobby Gainey of Bonifay, FL; three sons, James Gibson and wife Megan of Wichita, KS, Christopher Anders and wife Mary of Bonifay, FL and Derek Anders and wife Kristin of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Amanda Anders, Colton Anders, Adalyn Anders, Emersyn Anders, and Kipton Anders all of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Michael Jones and wife Barbara Williams of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Eva McKnight Hathaway and husband Keith of Dothan, AL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the New Concord Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM at Peel Funeral Home.