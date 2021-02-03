Gaines obit

Mr. Charlie James Gaines, age 80 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord in Arlington, Virginia.

God dispatched the Angel of Death to relay a message to Charlie, saying “I see your road is rough, and the hill is getting too steep. Come rest your head upon My breast, your soul I will keep.”

Charlie was born February 2, 1940 in Youngstown, Florida to Fred and Jewerley Lee Ellis Gaines.

He is survived by his sister, Edna Feurtado and husband George of Bonifay, Florida; numerous other relatives and friends.

A private interment will be in the City of Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, Florida under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.