Gag grouper fall season opens Sept. 1 in Gulf 4-county region

The gag grouper recreational season in Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

The season for all other Gulf state and federal waters is June 1 through Dec. 31. Monroe County state waters follow Atlantic regulations.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four grouper aggregate bag limit. Charter captains and crew have a zero bag limit.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip (renew annually). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about grouper regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper” under the “Reef Fish” tab.