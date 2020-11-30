FWC virtual meeting Dec. 16-17 open to the public

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet virtually Dec. 16 and 17 beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day. The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) social distancing guidelines. This meeting is being held by communications media technology, specifically using Adobe Connect with a telephone conference line for accepting public comments during the meeting. The Florida Channel will be broadcasting live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org and participants watching via the Florida Channel can utilize the telephone conference line to call in for public comment.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. To accommodate as much input as possible from those participating in the meeting, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to a topic or speaker, including time donation to other speakers. Because this meeting is being held by video conference and a telephone conference line, the Commission is limiting public comment to a specific length of time for each agenda item. See agenda for the time limits for each item. Public comment will be taken by telephone conference line on a first call/first serve basis.

The Commission is also offering the opportunity for stakeholders to provide their comments on agenda items in advance. Advanced comments should be submitted no later than Friday, Dec. 11. Those written comments can be submitted via a web form on the FWC meeting agenda website page. If you would like to provide your written comments by mail, send them to:

FWC Commissioners 620 South Meridian Street Tallahassee, Florida 32399

For the full Dec. 16-17 agenda, links to background reports, and ways to participate, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”