FWC to meet Feb 19-20

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet Feb. 19-20 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee, FL 32301. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. Time is allotted for public speakers at Commission meetings after each agenda item. Also, there is opportunity outside of Commission meetings to provide comment for many topics.

At the end of the meeting on the first day, Feb. 19, the Commission will also provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

As standard practice, public speaking is organized using the established speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

For the full Feb. 19-20 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.