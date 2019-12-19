FWC sets 2020 Gulf County bay scallop season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) via Executive Order to open Aug. 16, 2020, and remain open through Sept. 24, 2020, closing Sept. 25.

This season was set after working closely with the local community and allows the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and fall with the sustainability of the resource.

Learn more about current bay scallop regulations by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” which is under the “Crabs, Shrimp and Shellfish” tab.