FWC research: Join us for virtual MarineQuest 2020!

Virtual MarineQuest Event

Saturday, Oct. 17

For more than 20 years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute has hosted an open house and educational event called MarineQuest to give the public an opportunity to engage with researchers who study Florida’s fish and wildlife, and their habitats. This year, we invite you to watch our virtual MarineQuest program from the safety and comfort of your own home.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, tune in to the FWRI Facebook page for exclusive interviews with FWC scientists, behind the scenes footage of fieldwork and visits in the laboratories at the Research Institute. Throughout the day we will share videos of biologists who study Florida panthers, rescue corals, monitor alligator populations and much more.

Also, we will be recreating our popular MarineQuest Kids Zone by sharing special activities and story readings from some our favorite science-themed children’s stories, read by our scientists.

Virtual School Day Event

Thursday, Oct. 15

Another major component of MarineQuest is our School Daze program where students are invited to participate in educational exhibits throughout the Research Institute prior to the public event. Like Saturday’s event, students can enjoy the program from their classrooms, homes or anywhere.

All sessions will include a live presentation from our researchers, followed by a Q&A opportunity for students. Questions can also be submitted ahead of the session. Read more about School Daze and register to attend on our website.

Unable to join us on the days of the event? All of the content will be available after the event on our website, as well as on the FWRI Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Visit our friends at the St. Petersburg Science Festival as they will hosting a virtual event this year, too.