FWC needs your input on future management of the stone crab fishery

FWC will be holding two virtual stone crab workshops to gather public input about management of the stone crab fishery. A long-term declining trend in stone crab landings indicates a decline in the stone crab population and the fishery is likely undergoing overfishing. All commercial and recreational stakeholders interested in stone crab management are encouraged to attend.

These workshops will start at 6 p.m., EDT on June 16 and June 18. Connect to the meeting by going to FWC.adobeconnect.com/mfm and logging in as a guest. Instructions on how to access the audio will be on the screen when you are logged into Adobe Connect.

If you can’t attend one of the virtual workshops, a video of the workshop will be available online soon. Learn more about workshopsat MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

Potential regulation changes