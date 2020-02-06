FWC and partners update the Florida Wildlife Conservation Guide

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Natural Areas Inventory, has updated the Florida Wildlife Conservation Guide. This online resource is intended to help landowners, permit applicants and environmental consultants make wildlife-friendly decisions during development planning and identify opportunities for conservation of Florida’s unique biodiversity.

The guide covers wildlife assessments and impacts, market-based conservation options, permitting, and opportunities for conservation actions at various stages of a project. It includes tools for effective land use planning, site assessments and project designs, with short descriptions and links to important resources from federal, state, county and private organizations.

Additionally, if people use the guide for planning and surveys, and submit their environmental assessment with their application, it can help expedite the review of project permit applications.

FWC Land Use Planning Program biologists work with state and federal permit applicants, local governments, federal agencies, environmental organizations and others to help them minimize impacts to fish and wildlife and their habitats by providing technical assistance, project design recommendations, and imperiled species permitting guidance.

To learn more about planning for conservation and development, check out the guide online at MyFWC.com/conservation then click on “The Value of Conservation” and then “Florida Wildlife Conservation Guide.” If you need technical assistance you can also contact the program directly by email at ConservationPlanningServices@MyFWC.com.