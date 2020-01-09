FWC and partners hosting workshops for private landowners to plan and participate in prescribed burn

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida Forest Service and Tall Timbers, in cooperation with University of Florida/IFAS, National Wild Turkey Federation, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida and United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, are hosting two workshops in northwest Florida to guide private landowners through the process of planning and participating in a prescribed burn.

The workshops, offered by the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, will be held in Washington and Okaloosa counties in January and February. The locations and times are:

Washington County

Jan. 22 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

2706 Roche Road, Chipley, FL 32428

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Due to the need for good weather conditions, alternative prescribed burn dates will be Jan. 23-25.

Okaloosa County

February 18 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Gum Creek Lodge – 5741 Gum Creek Lodge Road, Baker, FL 32531

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Because specific weather conditions are needed to conduct a burn, alternative prescribed burn dates will be Feb. 19-22.

Private landowners are invited to participate in the burn prescription planning process for a prescribed fire to be conducted that day. Landowners will be assigned a mentor as they experience writing a burn prescription and completing the prescribed burn.

Participants should come prepared with cotton jeans/pants, long-sleeved cotton shirt, safety glasses, all-leather hiking/work boots with heavy soles and leather gloves.

Lunch will be provided, but participants must preregister by Jan. 16. To preregister, contact Don Buchanan at Don.Buchanan@MyFWC.com or 850-381-3522.

Learn more about the Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.