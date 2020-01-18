FWC and partners hosting a Tri-State Bobwhite Symposium

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partners including the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative are hosting a Tri-State Bobwhite Symposium for landowners and land managers in northwest Florida.

The workshop, offered by the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at Jackson County Extension Service, 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, Marianna.

According to the NBCI, the program goal is to restore pine savanna on 82,000 acres across seven states using thinning, prescribed fire and native grass restoration. Federal funding is available to landowners who choose to pursue pine savanna management on that designated landscape.

Preregistration for the workshop must be completed by Jan. 23. To preregister, contact jmcguire@quailforever.org or online at Bit.ly/tristatequail.

Learn more about the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.

Private landowners play a critical role in wildlife conservation by protecting and restoring rare habitats like the longleaf pine-wiregrass ecosystem, and managing farms, ranches, and forests that provide habitat to many species. While public land protects some species of wildlife, these lands form a fragmented landscape of habitat. Private lands provide critical corridors between publicly managed conservation lands.

FWC LAP biologists work with private landowners to help them manage wildlife and their habitats by providing management recommendations and helping find financial assistance for habitat work. To learn more about managing wildlife on your property, check out our Managing Your Land section online at MyFWC.com/LAP. If you need technical assistance you can also contact the LAP regional biologist at the nearest FWC Regional Office.