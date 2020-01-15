Future second Chipola Quick Care location announced

Jackson Hospital is proud to announce the upcoming second Chipola Quick Care to be located in Alford, Florida. The property is located at 1798 Georgia Street in Alford. The Chipola Quick Care, Alford, will bring walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries.

“Chipola Quick Care has been such an asset to the Marianna community. Jackson Hospital is ecstatic to bring these services to the community of Alford and the surrounding area,” remarks Jim Platt, CEO.

Chipola Quick Care, Alford, will offer x-ray and laboratory services on site and will be available to treat colds, flu, tetanus and other immunizations, allergies, sunburns, earaches, sore throats, stomach aches, fractures, poison ivy and other rashes, stitches for minor cuts and more.

Jackson Hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.