Futch obit

Conrad Paul Futch, age 84 of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on September 4, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Conrad was born March 30, 1936 in Bowling Green, Florida, to James Carl Futch and Wanda Maxine Dennis. Conrad loved his country and served in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, Conrad went to work for Greyhound as a bus driver where he retired after many years of traveling the country. He was a caring and giving person, which was evident by how he lived his life. Conrad was a foster parent to many children and blessed many kids throughout his life. He also gave over 25 gallons of blood to those in need. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Holmes Creek Ward in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James Carl Futch and Wanda Maxine Dennis Crawford; son: Timothy Shawn Futch; brother: Jackie David Futch; sisters: Betty Joel Futch Plimpton, Joyce Eleanor Futch Moore, Carlyn Maxine Futch; granddaughters: Cynthia Rai Poppell, Christina Poppell Chase; son-in-law: Donald Charles Hancock.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Greene Futch of Chipley, Florida; children: Melody Futch Hancock of Vail, Arizona, Kevin Futch (Kathy) of Tucson, Arizona, Ken Futch (Sheri) of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Randy Futch (Amy) of Vail, Arizona, Christopher Poppell (Altera) of Chipley, Florida, Michael Poppell (Vicki) of Springhill, Tennessee, Bracy Poppell (Heather) of Oregon City, Oregon, Scot Poppell (Cecilee) of Middleburg, Florida; thirty one grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Holmes Creek Ward in Bonifay, Florida, with Bishop Barry Mongoven presiding and Christopher Poppell conducting. Interment will follow in Moss Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Vernon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In accordance with the CDC, and in consideration of public health, masks will be required for the service and attendees should adhere to all social distancing guidelines.