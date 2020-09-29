Fuller obit

Barry M. Fuller, age 75, passed from this life Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Opp, AL, on September 20, 1945 to Roosevelt and Sidney (Anderson) Fuller.

Barry is survived by his wife, Fran Fuller of Bonifay, his children, Pebley Williams and husband Jack, Barry Fuller and wife Frances, Terry Fuller, Donna DeShields and husband Charles, Adrianne Savelle, Kimble Savelle and Michelle Hinds, 11 grandchildren, Sandy Sandusky and husband Eric, Ashley Hinds, Saraya Carden and husband Aaron, Seth Fuller, Trip DeShields, Bishop Dean, Hunter Williams and wife Kylie, Lexi Savelle, Kinsley Savelle, Carson Williams and Emma Lee DeShields, 2 great grandchildren, Layla Whiddon and Remington Carden.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bonnett Pond Community Church with Rev. Mack Glover officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Family request that donations please be made to the Bonnett Pond Building Fund, 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd, Chipley, FL 32428.