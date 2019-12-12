Fugitive arrested in Holmes County

On December 11, 2019, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Tallahassee Regional Communications Center issued a “Be On the Lookout” (B.O.LO.) for a suspected sexual predator from Arkansas, believed to be traveling through Florida on Interstate 10 with his 14 year-old female victim, in a silver Infiniti sedan.

At approximately 3:08 P.M., Trooper Christopher Maloney observed a silver Infiniti sedan matching the description from the B.O.L.O. traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near the 96 mile marker in Holmes County. Trooper Maloney followed the vehicle as it exited the interstate to the South and entered the parking lot of the Big Boss store at the Ponce de Leon exit. Trooper Maloney initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Trooper Maloney made contact with the driver, whom he identified as Luis Alfredo Bernal Lopez, 30, of Russellville, AR, along with the juvenile victim who was present in the vehicle. Trooper Maloney confirmed that Mr. Bernal Lopez and his passenger were in fact the subject of the B.O.L.O and that Mr. Bernal Lopez was a fugitive from justice.

Trooper Maloney took Mr. Bernal Lopez into custody on a fugitive warrant issued by the Russellville, AR police department and obtained care and services for the juvenile victim from the Florida Department of Children and Families. Trooper Maloney was assisted by Troopers Tabitha Bevis, Joe Hardy and William O’Pry, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Office of the State Attorney and the Russellville, Arkansas Police Department.

1. Fugitive Warrant (Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree – Arkansas).