Fugere obit

Roger G. Fugere, 61, of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on May 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 5, 1959 in Beverly, MA.

Roger served in the United States Air Force for 11 years. After his service he worked in aircraft maintenance at Tyndall Air Force Base.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy L. Fugere of Vernon, FL, one son, Charles R. Fugere and wife Jessica Judkins of Jefferson, ME, his parents, Charles Wilkins and Mae Wilkins of Crestview, FL, two sisters, Tracey Dionne and husband Tom of New Hampshire, Sharen Wilkins of Crestview, FL, three grandchildren, Daniel Fugere, Nathaniel Fugere and Charlotte Fugere.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

