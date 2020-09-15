From the Washington County Emergency Management Office — UPDATED

UPDATE:

Washington County Government offices will be staffed with essential personnel and open to assist residents and take calls on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the following closures have been reported:

Washington County Schools

The Washington County Court House

Supervisor of Elections Office

Property Appraiser’s Office

Tax Collector’s Office.

All Washington County Libraries

The City Hall in Vernon will also be closed on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, September 15, at 12 p.m. Washington County is under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Tornado Watch, a Flash Flood Watch, and River Flooding is expected.

The biggest impact will be the heavy rains occurring over the next 24 hours. We urge residents and those with interests along the Choctawhatchee River, Holmes Creek, and low-lying areas to monitor local media outlets for the latest information on Hurricane Sally.

Final preparations to protect life and property need to be made. Roads will likely be impacted by heavy rains and rising waters that could leave some residents stranded. In some cases, emergency vehicles may not have access. Decisions about evacuations or sheltering in place should be made now.

Sandbags and tarps can be purchased at most hardware stores. The Washington County Emergency Management office staff can provide more information to residents about sandbags and tarps if they will call 638-6203, Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM.