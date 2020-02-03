Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, February 6, 12 – 1 p.m., at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

The monthly speaker for January is retired elementary school principal, Nicey T. Eller. Nicey traded professional suits for cowgirl boots when she and her husband Jay moved to the country to build their log home, raise cattle, and enjoy more time with their children and grandchildren.

A published poet and prolific letter writer, Nicey remains active in education as a mentor and consultant, and she serves in her church as a teacher and Celebrate Recovery leader. She relishes brisk walks and has completed two half-marathon trail races, actually finishing before a few runners who were not injured.

Her favorite sound is laughter born of joy and triumph, and of all her blessings, she is most grateful for grace.

Nicey and Jay are loyal Troy University Trojan sports fans and live in Abbeville, Alabama.