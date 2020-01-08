Friends of the Library to meet Jan. 9

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, January 9, 12-1 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

The monthly speaker for January is Bill Lee. Bill graduated from Holmes County High School in 1971. He attended and graduated from Chipola College and from there went to the University of West Florida and graduated in 1975 with degrees in Health and Physical Education. He also obtained a Master’s degree from UWF in 1980 with a degree in Educational Administration. He completed graduate study in 1988 with an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Florida State University. He recently retired from the Washington County School District after 42 years in public education including 7 years as a teacher and coach, 22 years as a high school principal and 13 years as a district staff administrator. Bill has 3 daughters and 9 grandchildren.

To date, he has written two books. The first book, titled “Dirt Roads Leave Ruts in Your Soul”, is a collection of essays written about living and growing up in the rural areas of northwest Florida with many stories and recollections about people, places and life activities common to this area of the country.

The second book titled, “School Lessons Beyond the 3 R’s”, recounts the author’s lifetime in education including stories from his own school years, recollections from his years as a teacher and coach, and essays about his years as a school principal and district staff administrator. The book has many funny and entertaining essays about the business of education as well as some heart wrenching stories about the realities of life in the education profession.