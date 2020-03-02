Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, March 5, 12-1 p.m., at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Bessie Perry Mizer, was born in Columbus, GA, (December 27th) the fourth child of Mrs. Eula C. King Perry and the fifth child of Louis A. Perry, Sr. was called by her mother as “My Holiday Baby”.

As a child, Mrs. Mizer was born into the AMEC (African Methodist Episcopal Church) faith. Because her parents were from Union Springs, AL, she joined the family church Hardaway-Perry AMEC of Union Springs, AL. She was also raised in the Gethsemane Baptist Church faith of Columbus because the AMEC only met on the first and third Sundays and her parents had a fellowship with relatives of the Baptist faith. When her father passed away, the family moved their membership to St. Paul AMEC of Columbus, GA, which met every Sunday. Yet, the fellowship continued on at Gethsemane and Hardaway-Perry on special occasion and other functions for the church.

Educated in the Muscogee School System as a high school graduate of the “Mighty Greenwaves”-W. H. Spencer High School, She continued on to Columbus Technical College. She finished with a Diploma in Cosmetology and an Associate Degree in Business Administration–Management. While working on a Bachelor’s Degree, she attended Columbus State University and later graduating from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, FL with a BA in Business Administration.

Sis. Mizer has been a Georgia State Board Certified Cosmetologist and has been in business with her family as part owner of a beauty shop, supper club, and a print shop. She has worked with companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of GA, Pitney Bowles, Bausch and Lomb, and R C Cola Company and for the District Attorney in Georgia as a Victim Rights Advocate.

She was a part of the harmonic family Gospel singing group of the renowned “Paul Berry and the Perry Sisters”. This group had five part harmony which performed for the Lord and would spread their melodious sounds on various programs and functions throughout Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Mrs. Mizer has served in various positions in the AMEC, such as President of the local and District WMS (Women’s Missionary Society) in GA and FL; YPD (Young People’s Department) Director local and District; Episcopal WMS Worship Director (Florida); a DMC (Debutante and Masters Commissioner) officer for the Conference and Episcopal (Georgia); and has been a delegate for years in the WMS for her home church. She received the greatest honor for the WMS when she was awarded Life Membership (a worldwide recognition for the AMEC).

Writing is a hobby. It became a hobby once Bessie found out that her mother always wanted to write but never had the opportunity. Then, Bessie became a staff writer for a local magazine in Columbus, GA and had monthly articles featured including an advice column titled “Let’s Ask Auntie”. She has been the Founder and Editor for various church newsletters for her home church and the churches her husband has pastored. Bessie had published works in The Christian Recorder (Worldwide AMEC Newspaper) “Raise a Child in the Way They Should Go”; “Sometimes You Gotta Walk Away” in the 2019 PME Workbook (Worldwide WMS Study Guide); The Jackson County Times, “We Must Never Forget” and other information about some of her work was printed in the Floridian Newspaper.

Currently, she is the First Lady of St. James AMEC of Marianna, FL where her husband the Reverend Ronald Dale Mizer is the Pastor. They have been married for the past 19 years. With a blended family, they have five children, four girls and one son. They are the proud Grandparents of ten and Great-Grandparents of three girls.