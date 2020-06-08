Fridays at the Museum – Weddings, Brides & Grooms

by Gweneth Collins

“Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, and half shut afterwards.” — Benjamin Franklin (1706-90)

In the past, June was THE month for weddings! Folklore says people took their yearly bath in May and still smelled pretty good by June and brides carried flowers to hide the body odor. Not exactly romantic…nor true.

Even in ancient times, people bathed regularly when they could and soap has been around ages. Our area is blessed with springs, creeks and rivers if you didn’t have a well. June was actually a great time for weddings for several reasons – good weather, plenty of new crops, lots of fresh flowers and herbs for bouquets, and travel was easier for guests. In farming communities, a June wedding meant that the bride would (hopefully) be pregnant during the Summer but still able to work. She would have time to give birth and recover before the next Fall’s harvest. Hmmm…

Amongst the collections at the Washington County Historical Society Museum, you will find wedding photographs and family histories with wedding stories. Our gazebo has been featured in many wedding photos and the pavilion has been the site of several wedding ceremonies.

Here are a few of our “historical” moments.

Charlotte Virginia Kent & Bonnell Leon Sapp, both Chipley natives, were married July 21, 1957 at Oakie Ridge Baptist by Rev. W. W. Hawk. Her wedding dress of silk and lace was a hand-made gift from Effie Johnson. Charlotte says it had “a million” lace covered buttons down the back. Bonnell passed away May 7, 2019. They were married almost 62 years.

Albert Gossett & Anne Laustrait of Bievres, France were married on September 1, 1945 at l’Eglise St. Martin de Bievres. World War II found Albert, a Chipley native, in the U.S. Army Air Corp in France where he met and fell in love with Anne. They were married for 62 years. Our museum proudly houses Annie’s hand-sewn silk wedding dress and nightgown which were made from Albert’s parachute.

Chipley native and author of A History of the Orange Hill, Florida Everett Family, Milton Deckle Everett married Mary Margie Anderson on September 6, 1942 at the Presbyterian Church in Paxton, Illinois. Milton was in the U.S. Army Air Corp and re-enlisted into the U. S. Air Force. The couple returned to the Wausau area of Washington County in 1974. They were married for 60 years.

THE JOURNEY of the Orange Hill, Florida Sheffield/Young Families features Charlotte Mary Young & Robert Walker Sr. who were married December 18, 1957. Charlotte was born in Chipley and educated in Pensacola. According to the book, the couple had four children. She later married Robert Owens.

We also have a wedding album of Marequita Patricia Deermont & Dr. Erich Philip A. Strasser of Austria. The couple was married August 7, 1951 in Salzburg, Austria. They returned to the United States via the French ship “Liberte” in 1952. The album is credited to Eddy’s Sunshine Studio in Marianna, Florida and holds photos of what we believe to be a reception at the Deermont home after the couple arrived in Chipley. They divorced in 1955.

If you’re in town any Friday between 10AM and 2PM, drop by and check out the Strasser photo album – there are even photos of the gifts the couple received! Both “The Journey” and “Orange Hill Everetts” are available in our research section. The museum is located at 685 7th Street. Please remember, we will observe social distancing rules in the museum and limit our guests to 6 at a time.