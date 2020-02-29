Fridays at the Museum – Native Americans

“If the good Lord is willing, and the creek don’t rise.” A familiar saying, but do you know what it actually means?

Almost every Friday at Washington County Historical Society, you will find the museum’s own “Docent of Indian Affairs” on-site. Debra “Keepshawk” Carr Bush, a local girl with deep Creek-Seminole Indian roots, is happy to share her Native American heritage and explain the displays at the museum. A graduate of Chipley High School, Debra has committed a lifetime to the service and study of the Creek people and their culture.

Debra’s experience includes serving on the Creek Indian Council of Florida, editing of “Smoke Signals” – a Creek newsletter, contributing to numerous Indian publicans, serving as Cultural/Educational Consultant to her family band, and serving as American Indian Liaison for the Washington County School Board Advisory Committee. Debra is the co-founder of the North Florida Indian Foundation, and an advisor of Elders’ Circle of Earthbridge, Inc. She also spearheaded a Traditional Spirit Circle for a Georgia state-recognized Tribe.

After retiring from the medical field, Debra came to the museum and donated her extensive collection of Creek Indian artifacts. The museum collection includes pottery, clothing, medicinal plant information, weapons, musical instruments, dancing shoes, basketry, jewelry, and much more.

Museum Director Dorothy Odom stated, “Debbie loves sharing her Creek heritage, and there are lots of stories attached to our collection. She knows them all and we are so grateful she is willing to share them with us.”

Washington County Historical Society Museum is open every Friday from 10AM until 2PM. The society monthly meeting/potluck luncheon is held the first Friday of each month at noon. Drop by for a free cup of coffee, sit a spell, and find out what “if the creek don’t rise” really means!