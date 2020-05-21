Fridays at the Museum – Let’s Step Into the Parlor, Dear

by Gweneth Collins

The Parlor: A room in which to receive guests, usually a calculated display of evidence of social status and family wealth, a room not meant to be comfortable in that dripped with fringe and fabric, a room reserved for special occasions…

Well, that’s not “The Parlor” at the Washington County Historical Society’s Museum. Although we have had our share of wealthy folks who had parlors that probably fit the description above, most did not. Our parlor focuses on home-life, family and community and our collection represents them – a room in the home where families gathered. Our parlor is a sanctuary of memories, treasures, travels, mementos of special events, precious hand-me-downs, photographs from school and of ancestors, friends and enemies – a family room.

A sneak peak may catch your interest… assorted musical instruments, an old piano topped with photos, crocheted doilies, and hand-made dolls … Otis Ikner’s mementos of his Olympic skiing adventures… Chipley’s own mo vie star from the 1930s – Joan Perry… the hat collection… a spinning wheel and a pedal sewing machine that could have been used to make the vintage clothing and delicate baby clothes… ancient novels, Scouting memorabilia, and childhood puzzles.

Washington County Historical Society Museum will be re-opening every Friday from 10AM until 2PM beginning in June. It’s located at 685 7th Street in downtown Chipley. Please be patient while we are installing new safety measures. When we do open, we will be observing social distancing rules in the museum and limiting our guests to 6 at a time. Until then, the parlor will be waiting…