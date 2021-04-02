Freshwater license-free fishing Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4

Try your hand at freshwater fishing this weekend on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, without needing a freshwater fishing license. License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.

“The first freshwater license-free fishing weekend of the year is an excellent opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director Tom Graef. “Spend this weekend with family and friends enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from a boat or shore.”

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Enjoyed your trip fishing? The next freshwater license-free fishing weekend is June 12 and 13. Check out recognition program TrophyCatch and submit your 8-pound and greater largemouth bass to win prizes.

“Florida has long been known as the Fishing Capital of the World and Florida fishing helps to support many industries that impact the state’s economy, including retail, research and tourism,” said Commissioner Gary Lester. “Now is the time to get out on the water and an even better time to introduce someone you know to fishing – all you need is a rod and a reel!”

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Laura Rambo Walthall at 850-488-0520 or Laura.Walthall@MyFWC.com.