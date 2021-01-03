French obit

Mrs. Carol June French, age 85, of Chipley, Florida passed away January 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida.

She was born August 28, 1935 in Panama City, Florida to the late Robert Martin Lewis and Estell Moses Lewis.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded by two sons, Kent French, and Marty French.

Mrs. French is survived by her husband, Paul French of Chipley, FL; one daughter, Marcia Jernigan and husband Jimmy of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Rose Mary Melvin of Panama City, FL; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Derrick French of Conway, GA and Penny French of Orlando, FL.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Calvary Baptist Church.