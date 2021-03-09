French obit

Chrystelle “Stelle” Golden French, a resident of Graceville, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021. She was 89 years old.

Stelle was born in Graceville June 16, 1931 to Tipp Golden and Roy Golden Sr. Stelle graduated from Graceville High School in 1949. She married L. H. ‘Frenchie’ French, Jr. on February 10, 1952 and was a loving wife for 48 years until his death. She retired from Jackson County School Board. Stelle was a faithful and active member of First United Methodist Church in Graceville. She enjoyed bridge club and was a worthy opponent at the bridge table. Stelle was an avid fan of the Florida Gators.

In addition to her parents, Stelle was preceded in death by her husband Frenchie and sister Maxine Roe.

Stelle is survived by her brother Roy Golden, Jr. (Montez) of Blountstown, and sister Bette Jo Martin (Charlie) of Graceville. She was loved by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held Thursday March 11, 2021 at 10:00am at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 376 Graceville, Florida 32440.