Freer obit

Charles Edward “Eddy” Freer, 59 of Black, Alabama died Monday, April 13, 2020 after an extended illness.

Eddy attended Geneva County High School and was a graduate of Lyman Ward Military Academy. He retired from the Construction Industry. His lifelong passion was fishing, hunting and Alabama football, “Roll Tide”.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Charlotte Jane Austin Cawthon and Beverly Keith Freer as well as his stepfathers Don Cawthon and John Bigbie.

He is survived by his three children Candace (Waylon) Dixon, Lucedale, MS, Brandon (Hillary) Freer, Blake Freer, all of Grand Bay, AL; seven grandchildren Andrew, Emily, Brady, Molly, Asher, Charleigh and Chandler; mother of his children and lifelong friend, Tuwanna Hobbs, Grand Bay, AL; as well as four siblings Grace Freer, Black, AL, Doreen (Val) Freer, Enterprise, AL, Sara Bigbie Legault, Black, AL, John Bigbie, Denver, PA; two nephews Clay Legault and Chase Thompson.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. His final wishes were for his ashes to be spread along the creek, where he had very fond memories of fishing and camping with his family, Uncle Charles on his house boat, cousin Jackie Whitehead and friends.