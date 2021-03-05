Free Books, Balls, and Blocks Developmental Screening Event

Help Me Grow of Northwest Florida (HMGNWF) is excited to offer free developmental screenings and care coordination to the children of Bay and surrounding counties at the all-day Books, Balls, and Blocks Screening Event hosted at Star Academy in Panama City. The event will take place Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Parents and guardians of children ages two months to eight years are encouraged to take advantage of this free opportunity. Early intervention screenings will cover language, hearing, cognitive behavior, growth, and motor skills.

To schedule a screening appointment or organize a Books, Balls, and Blocks event at your organization, please contact Tevis Page at 850-866-6425.

Parents and Guardians are invited to attend the following:

What: Free Developmental Screening Event for children up to age 8

Who: Help Me Grow professional screeners, Star Academy staff, parents, and children

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Location: Star Academy; 217 E 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405