Franklin obit

Russell “Frog” Franklin, 67, of Grand Ridge, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Franklin was a lifetime resident of Jackson County. He loved to spend his time outdoors, fishing, and being a prankster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena Franklin; sisters, Vera Lou Franklin, Vernice Owens, and Ester Tharpe; and brothers, Earl Franklin and Bill Franklin.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Stephens and Tonya Barbee and husband, Foy Clenney; grandchildren, Anna Lipsey and husband, Ryan, Haley Barbee, Delaina Barbee, and Trentin Barbee; great grandchildren, Alayna Bowling, Kennedy Barbee, and AvaLynn Williams; two sisters, Juanita Kelley and Sally Branch; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Carpenter Cemetery with Reverend Chris Franklin officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.