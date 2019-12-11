FPTC receives $181K in performance funding

After the Florida Department of Education completed the 2019 allocation of the postsecondary performance-based incentive funds for industry certification attainment that are provided from the General Appropriations Act, the Florida Panhandle Technical College earned $181,000.

Martha Compton, Director of FPTC, stated that she was proud of the hard work of instructors and students, and shared that over the past five years, FPTC has earned over $636,500 in extra funding.

While most FPTC students earn an industry certification/licensure, the funds were allocated for only the number of students who earned industry certifications in the following occupational areas: health science, practical nursing, medical coder/biller, certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician, pharmacy technician, and clinical hemodialysis technician; automotive service technology; medium/heavy duty truck technician; cyber security; network support services; computer-aided drafting; electrician; public safety; and welding.

“The goal of Florida Panhandle Technical College is for all completers of these programs to earn an industry Certification or licensure, and the school has been very successful in doing this,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton.

Annual workshops inclusive of FPTC staff and administration with the Washington County School Board included discussion of programming to be enhanced or added on the campus, in direct response to the needs of the business community.

Programming discussed included enhanced nursing and health programs, building trades such as HVAC, drone technology and other high-tech offerings. All of which have been demanded by the workforce.

“We are proud to supply our business partners with certified and qualified employees,” says Compton, “and we look forward to expanding our offerings in the near future to even better serve those needs.”

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including EMT, Drone, Welding, Electrical, Photography, Multi-Media Design, Cosmetology, Information Technology, Cyber Security and Networking, Practical Nursing, Drafting, Law Enforcement, Hemodialysis, Corrections and Public Safety, Digital Video Technology, GED and Continuing Adult Education.

For more information about this story, employment opportunities, or the degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 317, or visit www.FPTC.edu.