FPTC LPN graduation

The Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program at Florida Panhandle Technical College graduated 15 students Tuesday, February 11, at the Ag Center in Chipley.

The crowd applauded and cheered as their loved ones received diplomas from Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor and were “pinned” by relatives.

“This is what we are all about,” said FPTC Director Martha Compton. “We appreciate our students, and we strive to serve them, because without them we would have no purpose.”

Just one of over 30 degree and certification programs offered on the FPTC campus, the LPN program successfully graduates a group this size twice yearly, and, combined with the PCT (Patient Care Technology) program, Hemodialysis and Phlebotomy programs, as well as Pharmacy Tech, offers a range of health-field job opportunities to the community and to the industry.

“If regional industries and businesses have a need for employees with a particular skillset, we are willing to create a program to produce the educated and certified talent they need,” said Compton.

Although not offered in the nursing programs, many FPTC programs feature open enrollment, with the ability to start at certain intervals during the school year, as well as dual-enrollment for high school junior and senior students.

For more information, stop by Florida Panhandle Technical College at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, visit the FPTC website at www.FPTC.edu or call FPTC Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.