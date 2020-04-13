FPTC garners top honor in “Top Ten Community Colleges” in Florida

Finding the right school, whether you are a graduating high school student or an adult looking to retool your life and find a new career, is a challenge.

‘Best Colleges’ (www.BestColleges.com) researches and ranks colleges according to their offerings, student success rates and overall performance.

Recently ‘Best Colleges’ released the latest edition (2020) of their findings and Florida Panhandle Technical College not only made the list, but aced out larger schools, based on performance, to take the Number One position of the new ‘Community College’ category.

The guide features rankings of accredited educational institutions to help prospective students find a school that meets their needs and career goals.

Each ranking highlights key school facts, such as location, available programs, admission and graduation requirements.

Community colleges and technical schools differ from four-year colleges and universities in the types of degrees and certifications they offer.

For instance, community colleges confer only two-year associate degrees and occupational training certificates, and focus on career and technical education.

With an associate degree, learners can typically transfer to a four-year college to complete their bachelor’s degree or enter the workforce directly with some practical skills job training.

Community colleges in Florida offer the added advantage of affordable tuition, which can save students thousands of dollars over the course of a four-year degree.

Here are a few schools which also made the list of the ‘Best Community Colleges in Florida’ for 2020:

1- Florida Panhandle Technical College (Chipley, FL) Graduation Rate: 82%

5- Emerald Coast Technical College (DeFuniak Springs, FL) Graduation Rate: 70%

11- George Stone Technical Center (Pensacola, FL) Graduation Rate: 53%

12- Tom P Haney Technical Center (Panama City, FL) Graduation Rate: 48%

‘We are beyond excited’, exclaimed Director Martha Compton of Florida Panhandle Technical College on Monday when the results were announced.

‘We have come in at number 7 for “overall colleges in Florida” in the past, which was great, but being singled out in this new category, which judges those colleges involved in CTE (Career and Technical Education) is an honor that we appreciate and of which we are very proud’ says Compton.

Cutting edge programs, reflecting the needs of the business community, continues to pay dividends for Florida Panhandle Technical College, including CyberSecurity, Digital Video Technology, 3D Printing and Drafting, Hemodialysis and Drone Technology.

Stop by Florida Panhandle Technical College at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 extension 317 or visit FPTC online at www.FPTC.edu for more information.