Timothy Francis Fox 02/02/1954- 01/16/2021 – Chipley, FL. We celebrate the life of Timothy (Tim) Fox, a great father, son, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fox and his mother, Margaret Fox.

Timothy is proudly survived by his sons, Kevin Fox & Edward Fox, daughters in law, Christina Fox and Amber Fox, grandchildren: Marissa Fox, Logan Fox, Madelyn Fox, Gregory Fox and Lucas Fox, sisters: Margaret Moleski and Dianne Dalton, brothers in law: Richard Moleski and Michael Dalton, nieces and nephews: Jackie Moleski, Brittani Dalton, Toby Moleski, Jon Dalton and Shane Dalton.

Tim graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School and Western Michigan University. Tim was a high school teacher and basketball coach.

He also had a passion for the sacrifices veterans have made and are still making. Turning that passion into getting involved as a SOA Officer for his local Amvets Post 23 and organizing several POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies, revitalizing a foregone tradition, keeping the awareness alive for our fallen brothers and sisters.

He has touched many people’s lives through selfless contributions to his community, state and country. Funeral services and a celebration of life ceremony will be set up in the spring of 2021.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.