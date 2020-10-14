Fowler obit

Major A. Fowler, 79, of Graceville died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

Major was an insurance sales agent with Mutual of Omaha for more than 30 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoor sportsman. He was a part of Beulah Church all his life, a place he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sylvia Lou Fowler; his parents, Harvey and Zula Fowler; brothers, Horace Fowler and Hollie Fowler; sister, Doris Johnson; granddaughters, Brittany Lynn Lewis and Candra Womack.

Survivors include his brother, William Fowler; sisters, Margie Clark and Mildred Miller; sons, Terry Fowler and Larry Fowler; daughters, Sheila Fowler King (Glenn), Malinda Klopfenstein, Sarah Davis (Chris), Jennifer Bolden, Tammy Collins (Jerry); 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Beulah Church in Graceville, FL with Rev. Greg Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Friday, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.