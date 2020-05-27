Four charged in recent drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Four individuals are charged in drug arrests made by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office over Memorial Day Weekend.

Friday, May 22:

Members of the *U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force converged at 609 W. Kansas Ave. in Bonifay to execute a warrant for 46-year-old Christie L. Hollis for the sell of a controlled substance.

Contact was made with Hollis, as well as 34-year-old Joshua E. Anderson.

A search of the home was conducted, resulting in the recovery of a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, marijuana, and a container that held methamphetamine as well as more syringes and a spoon used for the consumption of methamphetamine.

Hollis was arrested on the existing warrant and is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was arrested and is charged with charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

*The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

Later that evening, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Alex J. Clowes, 38, of Chipley, who was observed riding a bicycle with no illumination down the center of Highway 81 in the area of Ammons Road in Ponce de Leon.

Dispatch advised that Clowes had an active warrant out of Bay County, and a subsequent search of his person revealed Clowes to be in possession of a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Clowes was arrested on the existing warrant and is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 23:

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon, making contact with 30-year-old Raymond Wesley Mixon of Bonifay.

During the course of the stop, Mixon was found to be concealing a baggie containing methamphetamine on his person.

Mixon was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.