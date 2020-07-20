Foster obit

Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Pennington Strawn Foster passed from this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, on her 78th birthday. She died in her home in Chipley, Florida, after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Kathy was born July 18, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Louis Elsworth Pennington, Sr. and Naomi Theresa (Agee) Pennington. Kathy grew up in Kentucky, California, Oklahoma and Virginia before moving to Florida in 1972.

The three most important aspects of her life were: her deep faith as a Christian; being a wife and mother; and her profession as a journalist. Each role was taken on with dedication and love as Kathy never did anything but her best. She strove not only to do a good job but to do good in everything. As she frequently said, “Don’t just do good; be good.”

As a mother and grandmother she loved fiercely, advocated passionately and treasured her family’s endeavors and accomplishments. Kathy profoundly impacted her children and grandchildren to do their best and make a difference in their community. Those same traits were found in her work as a journalist and editor. She always strove to be truthful no matter the consequences and hold public officials and community leaders accountable to the requirements of their respective oaths. She did all these things with a love of God, family and community.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, John Vernon Foster.

Survivors include her daughter: Theresa (Terri) Aileen and husband, Tommy McDonald, Jr.; son: Christopher (Chris) Alan Strawn and wife, Ashley; grandchildren: Kathryn Shea and husband Luke Strickland, John T. Tomkiewicz, Tommy R. McDonald, III, Kaitlin McDonald, Christian N., Chase Marie Strawn, and Ashton Strawn; brother: Louis E. Pennington, Jr. and his son, David; sister: Sharon LeRette; half-brothers: Mark Alan Pennington, and wife, Winnie and their son, Scott, and Kent Clark Pennington; half-sister: Diane Elaine Pennington and her daughter, Emi.

Kathy was an active member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Chipley. She participated in numerous clubs and organizations including Chipley’s Woman’s Club, Washington County Historical Society, Chipley and Wausau garden clubs, and other.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at Chipley Cemetery with some scattered in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church’s Memory Garden. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.