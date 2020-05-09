Foskey obit

Carolyn B. Foskey 74 of Bonifay, FL passed away May 7, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 28, 1946 in Swainsboro, Ga. Ms. Foskey was preceded in death by her father James Bargeron and her mother Jenette Bargeron of Swainsboro, GA.

“Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving your always, Forgetting you never”.

Carolyn is survived by her three children, Susan Foskey of Swainsboro, GA, Sandy Wheeler and her husband Carl Wheeler of Swainsboro, GA, and Larry Foskey and his wife Kelly Foskey, of Bonifay, Fl.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Swainsboro, Ga. James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing.