Forman obit

Mr. James ‘Jim’ Glen Forman, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 14, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

He was born July 21, 1948 in Rochester, New York to the late Winfield Scott Forman, Sr. and Ednamaye Dickinson Forman.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Forman, Robert Forman, and Winfield Forman, Jr. and one sister, Beverly Naus.

Mr. Forman is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda ‘Jackie’ Forman of Bonifay, FL; one son, Brian Forman of NJ; one daughter, Vicky Lynn Closterman and husband Joe of NJ; a special daughter, Layla Marie Hodges of FL; one step son, Mitchel Hodges of FL; one step-daughter, Michelle Hodges of FL; two brothers, Michael Forman and wife Denise of FL and Thomas Forman and wife Lori of VA; mother-in-law, Marcelle Richards of FL; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home Bonifay.