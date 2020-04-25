Forehand obit

Bobbette S. Forehand, age 78, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born on January 29, 1942 in Cleveland, MS to the late Robert and Bobbie (Beeson) Stribling.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bob” Stribling Jr. Survivors include her two daughters, Anne Chenault of Chipley, FL, Leslie Hapner and husband Fred of Lynn Haven, FL, two grandchildren, Micah Hapner and Noah Hapner, adopted grandson, Thomas Register and wife Abby, adopted great grandchildren, Marlaina, Tatum, Maddie and Landon.

Bobbette grew up in Cleveland, MS where she graduated from Cleveland High School. She attended Delta State University where she graduated with a BSE in Business Education. She moved, with her two daughters, to Chipley, FL in summer of 1972. She taught Business classes at Chipley High School until she retired. She loved her students, job, being cheerleading sponsor and cheering on the Chipley Tigers.

Bobbette attended First Baptist Church in Chipley since 1972. She taught Sunday School and Training Union to the youth in the 70’s. She was a vital part of the preschool and nursery ministry for the last 40 years. It was while serving here that she became “Baba” to the kids at church.

Baba loved her Lord, her church, her family and many, many dear close friends. She finally got to see her Jesus where now she is completely healed and in perfect health for all eternity. She will be missed and remembered fondly by those she loved.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.