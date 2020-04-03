Mr. Walter L. Ford, Jr., age 88 of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Panama City, FL.

He retired from the Bay County School System, principal of Rosenwald High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Bowers Ford.

He is survived by his sons: Roderick and Kyle Ford; grandchildren; sisters and brothers, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation exercising prescribed social distancing protocols will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.