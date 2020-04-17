Foran obit

Ms. Charlotte R. Foran age 70 of Grand Ridge, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020 at her residence.

Charlotte was born on January 18, 1950 in Chattahoochee, Florida to Ellis and Annie B. Burch and she was a lifelong resident of the Shady Grove community. She graduated from Grand Ridge High School and worked her entire 40+ year career at the Florida State Hospital. Charlotte loved flowers, gardening, and tending to her cats and goats. She enjoyed thrift-store shopping for deals, at her favorite “G.W. Boutique” (Goodwill) and she spoiled her family. She was always visiting her friends, going out to eat, and attending meetings for the Red Hats Society. Charlotte was an amazing cook; she could always make something out of nothing, and was the only woman around that could “make a purse out of a sow’s ear!” She enjoyed learning and attending community workshops whenever she could. She was of the Baptist faith and she loved the Lord. Charlotte was fiercely independent and outspoken. She was a good friend with a loyal, kind heart.

Left to cherish her memory are her only son: Mark Anthony Foran and wife Shauna of Alford, FL; brothers: Charles Burch and wife Candace of Sneads, FL; Joseph “Joe” Burch of Wewa, FL; her grandchildren: Emilee Foran of Marianna, FL, Patrick Duncan of Marianna, FL, Savannah Capps of Chipley, FL, Ashlynn Sistrunk of Marianna, FL, Bethany Sistrunk of Alford, FL, Wesley Sistrunk of Marianna, FL, Mark Sistrunk of Alford, FL, and multiple great-grandchildren, nephews, cousins, and extended family members and friends.

In consideration of public health and safety concerns: Private Graveside Services will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.