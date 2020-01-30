Floyd selected to 2020 preseason All-Gulf South Conference Baseball Team

Daniel Floyd will be a key part of the Argos’ pitching staff this season after earning First Team All-GSC. The righty enjoyed an excellent first year at UWF, finishing with a 7-1 record and a 3.91 ERA across 22 appearances and six starts. He accumulated a total of 65 strikeouts in 69.0 innings and allowing an opponent batting average of just .233. Made four postseason appearances, including a GSC Tournament start vs. West Georgia in which he went 8 innings and earned the win… Enjoyed a stretch from late February to late March in which he struck out 24 and allowed just two earned runs over 25 innings… Earned GSC Pitcher of the Week honors and South Region Pitcher of the Week honors in March… Had a team-high four saves

JUNIOR COLLEGE: Attended Wallace-Dothan CC… Went 9-2 with one save and five complete games in 2018… Had a 2.48 ERA over 72.2 innings… Struck out 57 and walked 15… Went 5-2 with four saves in 2017… Compiled a 1.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 47.1 innings… Earned conference Pitcher of the Week award Mar. 19, 2018 following a complete game shutout of Wallace CC-Selma in which he struck out 11 and walked 0

HIGH SCHOOL: Alum of Chipley HS