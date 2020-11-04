Florida’s Second Congressional District reelects Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D.

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

PANAMA CITY, FL – Tuesday night, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released a statement following his re-election to the United States House of Representatives.

“Though we are still waiting on the results of the Presidential race, I would like to take a moment to thank my constituents for re-electing me to represent them in the U. S. House of Representatives. Serving in this role has been a true privilege, and I look forward to fighting for Florida’s Second Congressional District in the 117th Congress.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.