Florida’s Second Congressional District reelects Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D.

PANAMA CITY, FL – Tuesday night, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released a statement following his re-election to the United States House of Representatives.

“Though we are still waiting on the results of the Presidential race, I would like to take a moment to thank my constituents for re-electing me to represent them in the U. S. House of Representatives. Serving in this role has been a true privilege, and I look forward to fighting for Florida’s Second Congressional District in the 117th Congress.”