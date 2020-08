Owners of timberlands damaged by hurricane Michael in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and/or Washington counties can now apply for funding to help off-set the value of lost timber.

