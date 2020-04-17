Florida receives $4.1 billion from CARES Act

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has received more than $4.1 billion in federal relief under the CARES Act to aid the state in responding to and recovering from COVID-19. These funds reflect 50 percent of Florida’s total allocation under the CARES Act, with an additional disbursement of funds pursuant to the CARES Act later this month.

“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before.”

To receive updates on Florida’s efforts to combat COVID-19 please text FLCOVID19 to 888-777.