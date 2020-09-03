Tallahassee, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) have proclaimed September as Florida Preparedness Month to highlight the critical need for Florida residents and visitors to be aware of and prepare for natural and man-made hazards.

“Ensuring every Floridian prepares for disasters is incredibly important,” said Governor DeSantis. “As we continue through a very active hurricane season, I encourage all residents and visitors to gather seven days of critical supplies and make a plan.”

“As we continue to respond to COVID-19 during the peak of hurricane season, it is more important than ever before for Floridians to prepare for all disasters,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “During this active hurricane season, I urge everyone to have at least seven days of supplies and to know their zone and know their home. If a hurricane impacts our state, we need every Floridian to be ready and have a plan.”

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season lasts until November 30. FDEM encourages every family and business to develop their disaster plans and always keep a stocked disaster supply kit, with enough supplies to last at least seven days. A disaster supply kit checklist is available to download here.

Floridians can develop their disaster plan specific for their family’s needs on the Division’s website here.

Florida Preparedness Month is recognized in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, which is observed every September by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign. This is a national public service campaign designed to educate and empower people to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies. More information on National Preparedness Month can be found here.

To view Governor DeSantis’ proclamation for Florida Preparedness Month, please click here.